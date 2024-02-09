What happened to Bryce Stanfield? Furman football player's situation explored

Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday morning and is on life support.

Stanfield was working out on Wednesday morning at Furman University's Paladin Stadium when the incident occured. The school's president told students that Stanfield is on life support and in a critical condition.

"Bryce’s parents are with him and have requested our prayers," Furman University President Elizabeth Davis said in a statement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“The thoughts and prayers of Furman’s entire football program and university community are with Bryce and his family at this time,” Furman University football coach Clay Hendrix said in a release.

The school hasn't commented on what exactly happened between Stanfield. However, the defensive lineman is at Greenville Memorial Hospital on life support. The statement on Furman also provided places to talk if students need help:

"We encourage you to seek out places to talk and to offer care for one another. For anyone in need of support, staff are available at these numbers: Trone Center for Mental Fitness (counseling services) and after-hours crisis line: 864-294-3031, press #3 (confidential, available 24/7) Office of Spiritual Life: 864-294-2133 (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Office of Student Life: 864-294-2202 (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.). After-hours: 864-294-2111.

"While the impulse to gather at the hospital is understandable, because of limited space and the fact that only his family will be able to be with Bryce, we ask that you not visit at this time. The chapel sanctuary will be open until 11:30 p.m. for a quiet place for prayer as will the chapel student lounge on the lower level."

Stanfield, raised in Acworth, Georgia, is a three-year letterman and a health sciences major

Bryce Stanfield's college career

Bryce Stanfield is a junior defensive tackle for Furman and played in all 13 of the Paladins' games. Last season, he recorded 13 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Furman won the Southern Conference football championship for the first time since it shared the title in the 2018 season. In 2022, Stanfield played in 13 games and recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In his first season at Furman, Bryce Stanfield played eight games, recording 19 tackles and three sacks.