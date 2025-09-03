  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "What happened to Dabo's dynasty?" Paul Finebaum calls out Clemson’s SEC struggles after Week 1 loss to LSU

"What happened to Dabo's dynasty?" Paul Finebaum calls out Clemson’s SEC struggles after Week 1 loss to LSU

By Maliha
Modified Sep 03, 2025 13:56 GMT
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Paul Finebaum was among the many analysts who predicted Clemson would defeat LSU in Week 1. However, the Tigers’ 17-10 loss to LSU has cast doubt on their 2025-26 playoff prospects.

Ad

After the game, Finebaum admitted that he had been misled by reports from those who observed Clemson’s practices, and he is no longer inclined to entertain any boasts about Dabo Swinney’s program.

On The Paul Finebaum Show, the ESPN analyst spoke with a Clemson fan, Chris from South Carolina, who attempted to defend the program's performance. However, Finebaum made it clear that his patience had run thin.

"Your program is now 0-4 in the last two seasons against the SEC," Finebaum said. "That's a big zero in case you were wondering. What happened to the pride? What happened to Dabo's dynasty?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Finebaum had been so confident in Clemson that he predicted LSU would struggle and even said that Brian Kelly’s tenure in Baton Rouge might quickly become “miserable.” Instead, his predictions fell flat, and he even received a playful jab from LSU’s coach.

On ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum acknowledged his disappointment.

“I was all in on Clemson," Finebaum said. "This is the fourth straight loss to an SEC team, and that hurts the credibility of the program, which I thought had overcome all the doomsday dynasty talk by people like me,” Finebaum said.
Ad
“So it’s a shattering loss for them. Their path back is not that difficult because of the schedule, other than maybe South Carolina at the end of the season, at South Carolina, we’ll see.”

Paul Finebaum criticizes Clemson QB Cade Klubnik’s struggles against LSU

Paul Finebaum previously listed Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik as a top Heisman contender, but he expressed disappointment after Klubnik’s subpar performance against LSU. Klubnik threw for 230 yards with no touchdowns and one interception on Saturday.

Ad

On "The Paul Finebaum Show", Finebaum didn’t hold back.

“I’ve seen a lot of good players just look terrible in that opener,” Finebaum said on Tuesday. “By the way, one of them was probably the most experienced one playing on Saturday, and that was Cade Klubnik. He was awful.”

In the 2024 season, Klubnik completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 463 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications