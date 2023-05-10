What happened to De'Nylon Morrissette? Georgia Bulldogs WR arrested on multiple charges

Despite their Championship win, legal trouble seems to follow the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Monday morning, Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested on multiple charges. Ready to play in his sophomore year, the incident reportedly took place in Oconee County at around 3:00 a.m. However, the athlete was released at around noon.

An incident took place on Georgia Highway 316 and Morrissette was said to be responsible. As such, he was booked into Oconee County Jail.

As per reports, the 23-year-old Georgia Bulldogs player was charged with multiple mesdemeanor charges. He was allegedly driving too fast for the conditions while under the influence of drugs and had Class D driver’s license restrictions.

That being said, he left jail with a cash bond worth $1,721.

As of yet, there has been no official comment made on De'Nylon Morrissette's arrest by the Bulldogs.

De'Nylon Morrissette was fined over $1,000 for the DUI, and $410 for his Class D restriction.

Football fans couldn't help but noticing the incident, aware that this was not the first Georgia Bulldogs player embroiled in a car crash.

Playing 11 games as a freshman, Morrissette caught four passes for 34 yards. However, he suffered a hamstring and knee injury as their season came to an end, sitting out their last five games.

De'Nylon Morrissette isn't the only Georgia Bulldogs star facing legal troubles

Last September, defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested after being charged with DUI. Facing other misdemeanor charges, Bullard was driving without his headlights and almost caused an accident.

One of the most talked about incidents, however, was the fatal car crash Jalen Carter was involved with in February. Jamon Dumas-Johnson had been charged with reckless driving and Carter faced the same.

Jalen Carter at the NFL Combine (2023)

The controversial crash claimed two lives, former Georgia player Devin Alex Willock, and staff member Chandler Louise LeCroy. Though Carter pled no contest and avoided jail time, the Philadelphia Eagles rookie was certainly worried about his future:

"Yeah, I feel like it’s gonna matter a little bit. Because, you know, NFL teams look deep into your life. But it could’ve been something I did back in elementary [school]. You know, I’m pretty sure they’d know. So you know, this coming out at the time it did come out, I’m pretty sure is going to affect a little bit."

There will likely be more information on De'Nylon Morrissette's arrest in the coming days.

