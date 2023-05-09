The Georgia Bulldogs have reunited in Philadelphia, with Jalen Carter at the center of it.

NFL fans, however, have some concerns over the reunion. Especially if Carter will be the one driving.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Philly's defense is going to dominate.



Video: The Georgia Bulldogs #Eagles are back together: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo.Philly's defense is going to dominate. Video: The Georgia Bulldogs #Eagles are back together: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo.Philly's defense is going to dominate. https://t.co/3tG22IrsQq

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a new video, Bulldogs alums, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo were seen hanging out in a car. Nakobe Dean, the Eagles linebacker, wasn't in the video.

Fans, of course, seemed intrigued at the new video.

Earlier this year, Carter was involved in a controversial car crash, where he was charged with eckless driving and racing. His former teammate, Devin Alex Willock and staff member Chandler Louise LeCroy passed away in the incident.

Considering Carter's history with cars, fans didn't hold back while reacting on social media.

coop @Co_opCooper @NFL_DovKleiman Why is Jalen Carter the one driving? @NFL_DovKleiman Why is Jalen Carter the one driving?

Most fans had only one question, which revolved around Carter driving. As per many users, Carter shouldn't be the one behind the wheel. If he was, they wanted him to be under speed limit and not intoxicated.

The video itself is a small clip of all the players in the car, vibing as they spend some time during offseason.

Of course, a few fans are excited about Philadelphia Eagles' defense this season. With talented players from Georgia on board, the Eagles might be eying another Super Bowl appearence this year.

Jalen Carter on his reckless driving incident affecting his NFL chances

A small mistake on or off the field can cost one their entire career. While Carter is still looking forward to his season with the Eagles, the 2023 Round 1, Pick No. 9 was certainly worried about his future.

Jalen Carter at the NFL Combine

While speaking with Jon Frankel, the 22-year-old spoke about the issue at hand:

"Yeah, I feel like it’s gonna matter a little bit. Because, you know, NFL teams look deep into your life. But it could’ve been something I did back in elementary [school]. You know, I’m pretty sure they’d know. So you know, this coming out at the time it did come out, I’m pretty sure is going to affect a little bit."

Seth Emerson @SethWEmerson News: Jalen Carter has entered a deal with Athens-Clarke County solicitors, per his lawyer. Carter has pled no contest and will receive 12 months probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours community service and finish a driving course.



Carter will receive no jail time. News: Jalen Carter has entered a deal with Athens-Clarke County solicitors, per his lawyer. Carter has pled no contest and will receive 12 months probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours community service and finish a driving course.Carter will receive no jail time.

In March, reports revealed that Carter had agreed on a deal with Athens-Clarke County solicitors. The young NFL star pled no contest, and had to pay a $1000 fine while receiving a 12-month long probabtion. He will also be performing 80 hours of community service.

In the end, Carter received no jail time over the unfortunate car crash.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes