Georgia DT Jalen Carter is one of the best overall prospects in the 2023 NFL draft and is expected to be a first-round pick.

At one point this offseason, Carter was touted to possibly go number-one overall to the Chicago Bears before they traded their pick to the Carolina Panthers.

However, on March 1 Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing that resulted in the death of teammate Devin Alex Willock and staff member Chandler Louise LeCroy.

The incident occurred on January 15, 2023, a few days after the Bulldogs' national championship victory.

Carter spoke about the incident and how it has affected his draft stock, as well as possibly impacting where he'll be picked. He thinks that because of the timing of the incident, it will affect his pick a little bit.

Jalen Carter spoke with Jon Frankel as part of a "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" profile of his agent, Drew Rosenhaus:

"Yeah, I feel like it’s gonna matter a little bit. Because, you know, NFL teams look deep into your life. But it could’ve been something I did back in elementary [school]. You know, I’m pretty sure they’d know. So you know, this coming out at the time it did come out, I’m pretty sure is going to affect a little bit."

Carter also showed up to his pro day nine pounds heavier than expected and ran drills a little slower.

Nevertheless, he's still expected to be a top-10 pick and he's favorited to be selected by the Chicago Bears at number nine overall with +250 odds.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly would trade up to pick number nine if Jalen Carter is available

Jalen Carter during the 2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

According to Sports Illustrated senior writer Peter King, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to trade up from pick 17 to ninth overall if Carter is still available.

brobible.com/sports/article… Rumor: #Steelers are looking to trade up from the 17th overall pick to 9 overall ( #Bears ) if Georgia DT Jalen Carter remains on the board, per @peter_king "Best rumor of the week." he added. Rumor: #Steelers are looking to trade up from the 17th overall pick to 9 overall (#Bears) if Georgia DT Jalen Carter remains on the board, per @peter_king"Best rumor of the week." he added.brobible.com/sports/article… https://t.co/RV9kPHCqso

Carter is a 6'3, 314-pound prospect and was a unanimous All-American last season. He's a two-time national champion and another stud on the Georgia Bulldogs' defensive line. As such, it is no surprise that he is expected to be a top-pick.

In his three seasons at Georgia, he's recorded 83 tackles, six sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

