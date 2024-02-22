What happened to Eli Gold? Latest update on Alabama's longtime football announcer

Eli Gold, who has been the voice of Alabama football for many years, will no longer be holding the position. The Tuscaloosa News reported that the Alabama Crimson Tide will have a new radio play-by-play announcer for their football games starting in the fall of 2024.

According to ABC, Gold's exit isn't health-related; he anticipates freelance opportunities ahead, departing without health concerns. He will be serving as the voice of the Arena Football League's Nashville Kats starting this summer.

As the radio play-by-play voice of Alabama football, Eli Gold had been present for seven national championship wins, 11 SEC championship wins, and 35 bowl games over the course of 36 years. However, Gold wanted to clarify that the decision to step away from the Alabama football broadcast booth was not made by him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What happened to Eli Gold?

Expand Tweet

The University announced, Wednesday, that announcer and host of "Hey, Coach" on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, Gold, is leaving his position after 36 years.

However, Gold clarified that he was not stepping down:

“They wanted me to say I’m retiring, that I’m stepping down,” Gold said, as quoted by ABC (WAAY TV). “I’m not retiring. I’m not stepping down. This wasn’t my decision. It was strictly their decision.”

He said, the University of Alabama wanted to move in a different direction, and he respected their right to do so.

Nevertheless, Gold retired after the Crimson Tide’s resurgence under former coach Nick Saban. Before joining Alabama's broadcast booth in 1988, Gold called hockey games and NASCAR events.

Who will take Eli Gold’s vacant position?

Expand Tweet

According to a report from WAAY 31, on 70-year-old Gold Farewell, Chris Stewart will take on both roles, starting with the Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game.

"Eli has been an invaluable member of our broadcast team," Jim Carabin, VP and GM of Crimson Tide Sports Network, made this statement. "We are grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

Gold has received several awards and accolades throughout his career. He is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame.

Eli Gold has been the recipient of multiple Alabama Sportscaster of the Year awards and has a scholarship named after him, which benefits University of Alabama students.

Also Read: Who is replacing Eli Gold as Alabama’s play-by-play announcer? Exploring the candidates to take over the Crimson Tide’s radio voice