Who is replacing Eli Gold as Alabama’s play-by-play announcer? Exploring the candidates to take over the Crimson Tide’s radio voice

With the news that Eli Gold is retiring as the play-by-play announcer for the radio calls of Alabama Crimson Tide football, there is a door open for someone to replace the legend. Chris Stewart will be taking his spot, in addition to likely remaining as the voice for the men's basketball program.

Jim Carabin, the Vice President and General Manager of the Crimson Tide Sports Network, said in a statement about Gold and his replacement, Stewart (ESPN):

"Eli has been an invaluable member of our broadcast team. We are grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in his next chapter. CTSN is fortunate to have someone as part of our existing broadcast team in Chris [Stewart] to step up and seamlessly transition into this role."

However, it is not because of a health issue as Gold talked to AL.com and discussed how it was not his choice to retire.

"Well, the university has chosen not to bring me back. This is not, with a capital N-O-T, not at all health-related. I am very healthy. Everything is wonderful. I am healthy as a horse," Gold said.

With a lot of changes in Alabama, things are going to be interesting. It will take some getting used to of not hearing Eli Gold's voice on some of the bigger moments for the Roll Tide.

What has Chris Stewart done with Alabama?

While Eli Gold is known as a legend in Alabama Crimson Tide football, Chris Stewart is no stranger to the Crimson Tide Sports Network. As mentioned above, he is the voice for the men's basketball program but he has not been a stranger to the Crimson Tide fans on the gridiron.

While Gold was battling cancer in 2022, Chris Stewart filled in as his replacement in the interim. However, Gold would return during the 2023 season and resume partial duties as he would call the home games and the Auburn game. Stewart would call the remaining games on the schedule.