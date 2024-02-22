Did Eli Gold retire? Exploring the legacy of Alabama play-by-play announcer

Eli Gold was the play-by-play announcer on radio for Alabama Crimson Tide for the previous 35 years. He will be stepping down from his position this offseason.

Crimson Tide Sports Network vice president and general manager Jim Carbin provided a statement in a press release. He thanked the legendary broadcaster for his contributions over the years.

"Eli has been an invaluable member of our broadcast team. We are grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in this next chapter. CTSN is fortunate to have someone as part of our existing broadcast team in Chris [Stewart] to step up and seamlessly transition into this role." - Jim Carbin

There has been no shortage of iconic moments that Gold has been part of. The Crimson Tide won seven national championships, 11 SEC championships and 35 bowl games with his voice calling the action. Congratulations to Eli Gold on an incredible career calling Crimson Tide games and his retirement from the radio booth.

What recognitions has Eli Gold had throughout his illustrious career?

Eli Gold is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and The University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame. He has a scholarship named in his honor, which benefits University of Alabama students.

He has been praised for his work, winning multiple Alabama Sportscaster of the Year awards for his on-screen role in the Crimson Tide Sports Network. He was on the radio call for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was also the host of "Hey, Coach" as one of the legends at The University of Alabama.

