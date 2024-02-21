"Again, Alabama with the tampering": Michigan's Keon Sabb reportedly joining Kalen DeBoer's squad draws wild reactions from CFB world

In the world of college football, there are always going to be cries of tampering but the newest one comes after Michigan's defensive back sophomore Keon Sabb has reportedly transferred to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide's NIL collective Yea Alabama was the first to report Sabb enrolled at Alabama before he made his official announcement.

There are always going to be transfers going to rival schools but people on social media are calling out some issues with Keon Sabb heading to Tuscaloosa.

People seem convinced that there had to be some sort of tampering involved with Alabama's NIL collective being the ones credited with the news.

Whether there was tampering or not, it is likely that the NCAA is going to look into it. If there was any foul play involved from the Crimson Tide, we will likely hear some self-imposed punishments to avoid harsher punishment as well.

Keon Sabb had a strong first season of seeing action last season with the Michigan Wolverines. He was able to post 28 total tackles (14 solo, 14 assisted) with 0.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

What should we expect out of Keon Sabb and the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2024?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are in a very interesting position as the Southeastern Conference has gotten more competitive with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. That is not to mention the complete overhaul of the coaching staff after legendary coach Nick Saban announced his retirement after being eliminated in last season's College Football Playoff.

With Washington coach Kalen DeBoer taking over, it is going to be difficult to expect another SEC Championship in Year 1 of his tenure with the Crimson Tide. The program still has a lot of talent, beginning with quarterback Jalen Milroe, but the change in coaching could loom large. Expect Keon Sabb to have a good year as he played against tough Big Ten competition but Alabama is going to struggle a bit more.

While the program retains the talent to qualify for the College Football Playoff, there is a lack of confidence in winning the national championship this season.

