What happened to Riley Leonard? Duke QB's recent medical setback explored

Riley Leonard's fantastic start to the 2023 season has been interrupted after the quarterback picked up an injury. According to reports, he suffered a sprain high on his right ankle. Consequently, he'll be out of action for the Blue Devils for several weeks.

The Blue Devils will be back in action against North Carolina State on Oct. 14, having a week off after their last game. Leonard's return for that matchup remains doubtful. Then, they face the Florida State Seminoles on Oct. 21 before their final game of October against Louisville on Oct. 28.

What happened to Riley Leonard?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Riley Leonard got injured during the Week 5 matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was forced to leave the field on crutches towards the end of the game, which the Blue Devils lost 21-14. Notre Dame's Howard Cross sacked Leonard on a clean play, but he got his ankle twisted awkwardly.

Riley Leonard is in his second season as Duke's starting quarterback. The junior quarterback had an immense outing for the Blue Devils in the 2022 season. He led the team to a 9-4 finish, their best in eight years.

Similarly, he's been in incredible form this season. The Blue Devils are currently on a 4-1 record, ranked No. 19 on the AP poll. Prior to their loss against the Fighting Irish, they peaked at No. 17, the highest the school has ranked since 1994.

Leonard has compiled 912 passing yards for three touchdowns. He has been equally effective with his feet, rushing for 326 yards and four touchdowns. The Blue Devils' quarterback depth chart lacks experience with Leonard out.

His primary backup is the redshirt freshman, Henry Belin. Belin only has three career appearances and hasn't started a game. He will be Duke's starting quarterback against North Carolina State if Leonard does not return in time for the game.