What is Jay Norvell's ethnicity and nationality? What we know about the CSU Rams HC

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell became the antagonist in the perpetual drama surrounding Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders earlier this week. Norvell made fiery comments that hint at a spicy encounter when the two teams meet on Saturday.

Jay Norvell was born on Aug. 28, 1963, in Wisconsin to Merritt Norvell, the first black athletics director in Michigan State history. Both his parents are American, making him fully American.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Jay Norvell black?

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell was born to Merritt Norvell, who was black, and Harriette Cynthia Norvell, who was also black and one of the first black models in Wisconsin. They had two sons, Jay and Aaron Norvell.

Merritt Norvell was one of the country's foremost inclusion and equality advocates. He was even specifically thanked for his role in developing minority coaches by former NCAA president Mark Emmert.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Merritt Norvell," Emmert said.

“His remarkable legacy in college sports began as a college athlete at Wisconsin and included serving as one of the country’s first Black athletics directors at Michigan State. Throughout his career, Merritt was a strong advocate for minority coaches and championed leadership and professional development."

Merritt Norvell passed away on in 2020 while his wife had done so in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Jay Norvell detailed the history of his father working with icons of black consciousness and famous minority rights leaders during his Colorado State unveiling.

“My father was a great man,” Norvell said. “He got his Ph.D. from Wisconsin. He was a social worker. He was a community worker.

"He came up in the late ’60s, and my father was on the Wisconsin campus when Muhammad Ali was traveling and speaking on college campuses; when Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. were speaking. He was the point person (for those speeches).”

Norvell recently hit the trends when he used something, which his mother had taught him, as a jibe at Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

“I don’t care if they hear this in Boulder,” Norvell said “I told them (ESPN) — I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.'”

Jay Norvell is not afraid to pick a fight as evidenced by his back-and-forth verbal feud against one of the most charismatic and effusive coaches in college football, Deion Sanders.