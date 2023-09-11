What were Mel Tucker's phone call allegations? Taking a closer look at Michigan State coach's recent suspension

Mel Tucker, the head coach of Michigan State, was suspended following reports that he sexually harassed anti-rape activist Brenda Tracy.

In April 2022, Tracy alleged that Tucker made sexual comments about her and masturbated during a phone call between the two. Tucker did acknowledge the phone call and said that the two were having consensual phone sex. According to reports, Tucker tried to romantically pursue Tracy when she began working for the team, despite the coach being married at the time.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller has announced that Tucker would be suspended without pay while the school does an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment.

"The university's objective has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and allowing the processes to play out."

Haller also revealed that he was made aware that Tucker was accused of violating the school's sexual misconduct policy in late December.

After the school was made aware of the incident, a third-party investigator was hired, and the investigator recommended that the school hold a hearing to decide if Tucker violated any policy.

However, according to reports, Michigan State leaders had no details of the complaint or that Tucker admitted that the phone took place until Sunday when the details emerged.

As a head coach with the Spartans, Mel Tucker went 20-14 in three full seasons and the first two games this year but went 12-13 against the Big Ten.

Who will replace Mel Tucker?

With Mel Tucker being suspended without pay, the Michigan State Spartans announced that longtime assistant coach Harlon Barnett will serve as interim head coach.

Moreover, former Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio, who retired in 2020, will return to work as an associate head coach. Currently, it's uncertain how long Tucker will be suspended for until a permanent decision is made.

Michigan State's 2023 season

Michigan State is 2-0 to begin the season, with the Spartans beating Central Michigan 35-7 in Week 1.

Michigan State then followed up with a 45-14 rout over Richmond. The Spartans next host Washington on Saturday and then Maryland in Week 4, with their first four games being at home.

