What was Michigan's spring game attendance in 2024? Taking a look at Wolverines attendance numbers

The Michigan Wolverines had their spring game on April 20, with Maize defeating Blue by a score of 17-7.

The game was played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the attendance was 31,000. The Wolverines spring game was free to attend, and the overall attendance ranked fifth-most in the Big Ten.

The attendance was an increase from 2023, as Michigan's 2023 spring game drew only 18,750 fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michigan spring game 2024 stats

The Michigan Wolverines won the national championship last season, but Michigan lost several key players to the NFL, and their coach, Jim Harbaugh left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Michigan having plenty of changes to their roster, there is an open competition for the starting QB.

Alex Orji started for the Blue team with Jadyn Davis as his backup, while Davis Warren started for Team Maize with Jayden Denegal as his backup.

The stats weren't officially tracked, but Orji's unofficial stat line was 11 of 17 passing for 95 yards, one rush for 18 yards and one touchdown. Warren, meanwhile, unofficially finished going 6 of 9 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, according to The Detroit Free Press.

"I mean, all of them are great leaders," offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell said of Michigan's current quarterbacks, via FoxSports,"but who is the great guy, the best guy to go out there and lead this team? We were fortunate last year to have a guy that was outstanding with that, and we need to see a guy that can replace that. So there’s stuff on the field and off the field that we’re evaluating."

Donovan Edwards returned to Michigan and will be the team's starting running back. With a new offensive line, Edwards unofficially ran the ball four times for 32 yards.

"His added weight is going to be much better for him," Campbell said of Edwards. "He’ll break some more tackles. I thought he ran extremely hard today. I know it was short, but I thought he ran probably one of the hardest [games] I’ve ever seen him run. I told him that at halftime. I was proud of him."

Can the Michigan Wolverines make a Bowl game in 2024?

Despite the Michigan Wolverines losing most of their starters from the national championship game, the Wolverines should be playing in a Bowl game in 2024.

Michigan likely won't be competing for a national championship again, but the Wolverines play games against Fresno State, Arkansas State, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, and Northwestern. These are all favorable games that would be enough for the Wolverines to be bowl-eligible.

Michigan will enter the season at home on Aug. 31 against Fresno State.