What was Nebraska's spring game attendance in 2024? Taking a look at Cornhuskers' attendance numbers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had their spring game on Saturday and fans showed out.

At their annual spring game, Nebraska's official attendance was 60,452, which was the fourth-most attended spring game in college football in 2024, according to Ben Stevens.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cornhuskers fans showed out for the game despite it being pushed up to 11 a.m. local time because Nebraska's baseball team had a game at 1:15 p.m. The athletic department wanted fans to have the opportunity to attend both games without an overlap.

Whether or not the changed time slot impacted the attendance is uncertain, but Nebraska still ranked fourth in the country with its spring game attendance.

Nebraska spring game 2024 stats

Nebraska fans were eager to see freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola play in the spring game, as the five-star recruit is expected to be the Cornhuskers' starting QB.

Head coach Matt Rhule has been adamant that it is a three-horse race between Railoa, Heinrich Haarberg and Daniel Kaelin.

In the spring game, Railoa stood out as he went 16-for-22 through the air for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He played just one possession in the second half, as he did most of his work in the first half.

Haarberg was 8-for-13 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Haarberg added a 17-yard run as well, while freshman Kaelin went 9-for-16 for 91 yards.

Meanwhile, Jacory Barney Jr., Janiran Bonner and Jaylen Lloyd all had receiving touchdowns, but it was Lloyd who stood out with 97 receiving yards and a 64-yard touchdown.

Running back Dante Dowdell rushed for two touchdowns, as he finished the game with 76 yards on seven carries.

Finally, special teams were a bit of a concern for Nebraska, as Tristan Alvano missed 32- and 43-yard field goals, but did hit one from 40.

Can the Cornhuskers make a Bowl game in 2024?

Nebraska is expected to make a Bowl game in 2024 after a rather disappointing 5-7 season in 2023.

The Cornhuskers have Dylan Railoa at quarterback, and the true freshman looks like the real deal and should help out the offense improve greatly.

In 2024, Nebraska plays UTEP, Colorado Northern Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, Purdue, UCLA and Iowa among others. As those are all winnable games, it should get the team over the six-win mark to become bowl eligible.

Nebraska opens up its 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 at home against UTEP. The Cornhuskers' first four games of the regular season are all at home.