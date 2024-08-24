What radio station is Florida State vs Georgia Tech game on today? More details about Week 0 coverage

The Florida State Seminoles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday (24 August). This is the opening game of the 2024 College Football season and will be held in Dublin, Ireland.

Due to the game being held outside of the United States, many fans may not be able to access the game on television. They can prefer to listen on radio platforms.

What radio station is Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game on?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unlike the TV broadcast, which is nationally shown via ESPN, the radio broadcasts of this game are being done by the school's own radio network. This is a common part of college football, with every team having its own network.

Trending

The game is available to access on a radio set in the team's respective markets. In this game, fans can only listen to the game on a radio set in Florida and Georgia.

However, fans across the country are able to access these stations by streaming them online from the official websites.

Additionally, there are apps that fans can download to listen to this game. Two notable examples are Tunein (however, this will involve a payment) and The Varsity Network (which is free).

What time is Florida State vs. Georgia Tech today?

The game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will start at 12pm Eastern Time.

Florida State Seminoles vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Head-to-Head

This will be the 28th time the Seminoles and the Yellow Jackets will be facing each other in a CFB game.

Their first meeting was in 1952, in which Georgia Tech came out as 30-0 winners.

Ever since Florida State joined the ACC in 1992, the game has become an almost regular fixture for the teams.

Overall, the Seminoles lead the series with 15 wins, the Yellow Jackets have 11 wins, and one game between the two was tied, which happened in 1962.

The Seminoles won the last meeting between the teams in 2022 convincingly. Can they sustain this momentum at the Emerald Isle?

Also Read: Is the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game on ABC? All you need to know about the College football Week 0 showdown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.