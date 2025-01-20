What radio station is Ohio State vs Notre Dame game on today? Details on CFP national championship game coverage

The Ohio State Buckeyes will lock horns with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP national championship game on Monday. Both teams had an incredible regular season and will look forward to being crowned as the best college football team this season.

The Buckeyes finished the regular season with a 10-2 record. They qualified for the 12-team College Football Playoff and faced Tennessee in the first round, winning 42-17. OSU then defeated Oregon in the quarterfinal and Texas in the semifinal to secure its spot in the title showdown.

On the other hand, the Fighting Irish put up an 11-1 record to finish the regular season. Their only loss came at the hands of Northern Illinois in Week 2. Despite being the underdogs, Marcus Freeman's team defeated Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the playoff to compete for the natty.

What radio station is the Ohio State vs Notre Dame CFP national championship game on?

The Ohio State vs Notre Dame national championship game will be available on Radio Sirius XM. Ohio State fans can listen to the contest on Channel 81. On the other hand, fans of the Fighting Irish can tune into Channel 84 for game coverage.

The national radio broadcast of the CFP national championship game will be available on Channel 80.

What time is the Ohio State vs Notre Dame CFP national championship game?

Monday's Ohio State vs Notre Dame showdown is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 CFP national championship game:

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Live Stream: FuboTV and Sling TV

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Head-to-Head

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have faced each other eight times. The first game was played in 1935 when the Fighting Irish won 18-13.

Currently, the Buckeyes lead the series 6-2. They are on a six-game winning streak following their last encounter during the 2023 season when Ohio State won 17-14.

The Fighting Irish will be looking to end this streak and make history by winning the national title for the first time since 1988. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if Ryan Day's team can take home the victory after its last triumph in 2014.

