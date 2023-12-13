What does Rocket Sanders transferring to South Carolina mean for the Gamecocks?

The South Carolina Gamecocks have landed one of the top running backs in the transfer portal in Rocket Sanders.

Sanders spent three seasons at Arkansas but did deal with injuries in 2023, as he had just 209 yards on 62 carries, playing in only six games.

However, in 2022, Sanders was one of the best RBs in college football as he rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries, showing how dominant he can be.

Running back was a major need for South Carolina, especially after Mario Anderson Jr. announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Anderson was the team's starting running back last season, so South Carolina needed to add to the room.

The Gamecocks made it clear that the position was a significant need for the program, as coach Shane Beamer also landed North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III on Tuesday night.

Getting help with running backs was a major need for South Carolina, given the fact the school's expected to start redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers as its starting quarterback.

Meanwhile, star wide receiver Juice Wells also entered the transfer portal, a big hit to the Gamecocks passing game. With Wells in the portal and last year's starting quarterback Spencer Rattler off to the NFL, South Carolina could very well turn to a more running-focused offense, and adding Sanders is a big get if that is Beamer's plan.

Who is Rocket Sanders?

Rocket Sanders was a four-star recruit coming out of Florida and was recruited as an athlete rather than a running back.

Sanders had 34 offers during his recruitment, including one from South Carolina, but he opted to commit to Arkansas.

In his first year with the Razorbacks, Sanders rushed for 578 yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries. His sophomore year was his best season, as he had 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns, but last year dealt with plenty of injuries.

Rocket Sanders goes to South Carolina with one year left of eligibility.

