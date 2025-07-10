What is the SCORE Act? All we know about 'amended college sports bill' set to introduce new transfer rule standards and more 

College Football might be getting a set of new transfer rules standard along with other changes. After the House vs NCAA settlement, things are taking a different turn for the modern era of the game.

According to a report by Ross Dellenger, Members of the U.S House are planning to introduce a new bill called the SCORE (Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements) Act. It could be implemented in college football as early as Thursday.

"Though opposes by many Democrats, the Act is on track to progres further than any all-encompassing athlete compensation legislation," Dellenger wrote.

Federal interest in college sports has been on the rise over the past few months. POTUS Donald Trump came forward to talk about his plans of forming a new commission with former Alabama coach Nick Saban as one of its chairs.

The function of the SCORE Act will be to "protect the name, image and likeness rights of student athletes and to promote fair competition with respect to intercollegiate athletics, and for other purposes."

This means that it would oversee the function of agents, state NIL Laws and also provide support to the new College Sports Commission.

Brett Guthrie and Gus Bilirakis open dicussion draft for SCORE Act

Last month, Congressmen Gus Bilirakis and Brett Guthrie released a discussion draft in relation to the SCORE Act. According to them, it is a part of the tri-committee effort to further stabilise the role of NIL in modern college athletics.

"As part of a coordinated multi-Committee effort to improve the student-athlete experience and preserve the educational mission of the institutions they represent, Energy and Commerce plans to consider a discussion draft to help address the broad set of challenges facing college athletics," Guthrie said.

"NIL presents outstanding opportunities for student athletes, but the volatility and frequency of changes have left both teams and players without a reliable foundation on which to plan."

In order for the SCORE Act to pass the House of Senate, it requires seven democratic votes. Only time will tell how the situation plays out in the coming days.

