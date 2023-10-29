What is sign stealing in college football? A closer look at the NCAA rules that govern it 

Michigan finds itself in the middle of another controversy following the confirmation by the Big Ten that the NCAA will investigate the program for an alleged act of sign stealing. That follows the earlier allegation of low-level recruitment violation filed against Jim Harbaugh.

The NCAA alleges that the Wolverines had engaged in a practice of sending individuals with ties to its football program to attend games of opposing teams and recorded coaches as they signaled in plays. This activity is believed to have violated the NCAA rules and guidelines.

So, let's examine the concept of sign stealing and the allegation filed against Michigan:

What is sign stealing in college football?

Sign stealing in college football involves the attempt to decode and interpret the signals and play calls of opposing teams in a bid to gain valuable insight into their game plan, which could offer some advantages. Notably, the NCAA does not have a specific rule that directly addresses sign-stealing.

However, the act of off-campus, in-person scouting of opponents is forbidden under NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1. This bylaw was notably implemented in 1994 as a cost-cutting measure with the aim of promoting fairness and equity between programs with disparity in resources.

The bylaw also explicitly prohibits an institution from hiring or covering the expenses of an external entity, which includes professional scouting services, for the purpose of scouting an opponent. That aligns with NCAA regulations aimed at maintaining fair competition.

Furthermore, any effort to record signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel, whether through audio or video means, is explicitly prohibited, according to the 2023 NCAA football rule book.

However, the rule book does not specify any particular punishments for violations of the rule.

What is Michigan accused of?

Michigan is facing allegations of physically dispatching individuals to games played by its opponents. The intention is to obtain strategic information that includes signals and play calls, which are not typically visible in television broadcasts or other game footage.

Notably, a Michigan staffer and retired United States Marine Corps captain, Connor Stallions, is at the center of the allegation and the primary focus of the NCAA investigation. Stallions is believed to have led a team sent to opponents' games to record signals.

An external investigative firm has provided evidence that cell phone videos showing the coaching staff from these games were uploaded to a computer drive that was both maintained and accessed by Stallions, along with several other Michigan assistants and coaches.