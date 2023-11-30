What is the Texas Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history, and more explored

As the spotlight descends on the annual Texas Bowl, college football fans are geared up for another postseason fueled by fascinating narratives. Since its establishment in 2006, this NCAA-sanctioned Division I FBS bowl game has become a tradition.

What is the Texas Bowl in college football?

The Texas Bowl emerged as the successor to the now-defunct Houston Bowl, which graced the football scene from 2000 to 2005. The games were held at the NRG Stadium, formerly Reliant Stadium.

The history of the Texas Bowl traces back to the Bluebonnet Bowl, which brought postseason football to Houston from 1959 to 1987. The Texas Bowl, known as the Houston Bowl at the time, faced uncertainties because of the expiration of the EV1.Net sponsorship deal in 2005.

There were talks that the bowl game would shut down, with mounting debts to conference entities such as Big 12 and Mountain West adding to the challenges. However, a division of the Houston Texans - Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, stepped in and ensured the bowl’s continuity.

After that, the NFL Network acquired TV and naming rights in 2006, which cemented the Texas Bowl's presence. The Texas Bowl was formally introduced in August 2006 with a changed name and logo.

Who usually plays in the Texas Bowl?

This will be the 16th edition, with teams from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference featuring in it. The powerhouse conferences affiliated with the postseason game include the Big 12, Big East, and Conference USA.

The first Texas Bowl clash in 2006 witnessed the Rutgers and Kansas State locking horns. Over the years, teams from various conferences have graced this FBS bowl game, with Texas A&M Aggies, Kansas State, and Texas Tech having the most appearances (3).

When is the upcoming Texas Bowl?

The NRG Stadium in Houston will host the Texas Bowl on December 27, 2023. The game, which will be aired on ESPN, will begin at 9:00 p.m. EST.