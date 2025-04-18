What time is the Arizona spring showcase today? All you need to know 

The 2024 season was a period of change for the Arizona Wildcats. Not only did they have a new head coach in Brent Brennan after Jedd Fisch went to the Washington Huskies, but they also played their first season in the Big 12 Conference.
This was not the best season for the Wildcats. They finished with a 4-8 record overall and were the second-worst team in the Big 12.
Improvements are needed, and the Wildcats aim for a much more successful 2025 season. Their journey begins with the spring game this weekend.
However, Arizona is one of many teams opting out of a traditional spring game this season. Instead, they will host an event called "The Spring Showcase."
While a game won't take place, the showcase might be something fans want to see. When does the event start and will it be televised?
What time is the Arizona Wildcats Spring Showcase?
The Arizona Wildcats Spring Showcase will take place on Saturday, April 19, at Arizona Stadium. The event begins at 6 p.m. local time.
The gates will be open at 5 p.m. local time, an hour before the showcase begins. Families can enjoy various activities, including a kid zone, face painting, balloon artists, an egg hunt and yard games.
The main event will be an open practice session that the Arizona Wildcats roster will be taking part in. Fans will be able to watch this from the sidelines.
Is the Arizona Wildcats' Spring Showcase televised?
No. The Spring Showcase will not be televised. Open practice sessions are rarely televised in college football, and with other schools holding games on the same day, the broadcasters would prefer to show actual games to the fans.
This means that the only way for fans to get a full view of what is happening is to go to the event.
Arizona Wildcats Spring Showcase 2025 tickets
There are no tickets for the Spring Showcase. It is a free-to-attend event.
How long will the Arizona Wildcats' Spring Showcase be?
The Wildcats' Spring Showcase will officially begin at 6 pm. However, gates will open, and activities for kids will begin at 5 pm. Once the practice is over, a film (Pixar's "Cars") will be shown in the field. This will make the night a lot longer than many other spring games, but it should be enjoyable for all those who attend.
