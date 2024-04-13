What time is the Ole Miss spring game today? Channel, how to watch, tickets and more

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to host their spring game on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET in Oxford, MS. The first-ever "Grove Bowl Games" will be held at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and will feature a 7-on-7 competition and skills challenges instead of the traditional scrimmage format.

The Rebels will come into the 2024 season with a mostly unchanged roster from 2023, with quarterback Jaxon Dart returning to lead coach Lane Kiffin's team to potentially another 11-win season. However, they will be without running back Quinshon Judkins, who has transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

With the anticipated Grove Bowl coming up to wrap up the Rebels' spring practices, fans are asking questions about when the game is and how they can watch it.

What time is the Ole Miss Spring Game today?

The Ole Miss spring game will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m. Central Time (4 p.m. Eastern Time).

It will be held at Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, the home stadium of the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi.

Is the Ole Miss spring game televised?

The Ole Miss spring game will be televised. It is being shown on the SEC Network and ESPN+.

How to stream the Ole Miss spring game today?

The Ole Miss spring game can be streamed on ESPN+, SEC+, DIRECT TV, Sling TV, FUBO and YouTube TV.

Fans can watch the games for free by taking advantage of both DIRECT TV and FUBO's free trials.

Ole Miss spring game 2024 tickets

There are no tickets for this event, as admission to the Ole Miss Spring game is free.

How long is the Ole Miss Spring game?

The format for this year's spring game has changed. Instead of the traditional game, Ole Miss is doing a 7-on-7 scrimmage alongside skill competitions. The format change has been described as:

"...innovative approach (which) aims to offer a fresh and engaging experience for both fans and players, setting a new standard that other programs might follow."

The event should last a couple of hours, with a likely time length of 3–4 hours.

