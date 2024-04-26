What time will Alabama legend Nick Saban make his College Gameday debut? Taking a closer look at NFL draft day coverage schedule

The 2024 NFL draft takes place tonight and the top 32 prospects will begin their professional careers. While the draft fever continues to make noise, legendary college football coach Nick Saban will be making his College GameDay debut after retiring as HC of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban is going to be on tonight's College GameDay, which begins at 5 pm ET and will last for two hours. In addition to Nick Saban, the following people are going to be in Detroit for the 2024 NFL draft special:

Rece Davis

Joey Galloway

Kirk Herbstreit

Desmond Howard

Pat McAfee

Field Yates

Laura Rutledge

Pete Thamel

While Nick Saban retired from college football, he did not ride off into the sunset. Instead, he is going to be on College GameDay as a regular host on a weekly basis.

The first round of the NFL draft begins tonight at 8 pm ET and it will be intriguing to see which college football stars will hear their names on the top list.

How many Alabama players will get drafted in the first round?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the biggest pipelines to the National Football League. Right now, they are expected to have a handful of first-round picks.

Cornerback Terrion Armstead, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, edge rusher Dallas Turner and offensive tackle JC Latham are the four Crimson Tide players who are expecting to hear their names be called during the first round tonight.

There is a possibility that McKinstry falls to the second round due to a foot injury but he is still expected to get called in the first 32 picks.