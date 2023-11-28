What will Mike Elko bring to Texas A&M? Predicting the impact of new Aggies HC

The Texas A&M Aggies have introduced former Duke coach Mike Elko as their new head coach after firing Jimbo Fisher a few weeks ago.

The Aggies' job was one of the top head coaching jobs available, and Elko ended up taking it. It's exciting news, as Elko had served as defensive coordinator for Texas A&M from 2018 until 2021 when he got the head coaching gig at Duke.

"Coach Mike Elko is one of the best leaders and coaches in college football and has had high-level success at each stop of his career," Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said.

"He is known amongst coaching circles as one of the best defensive minds in the country and has shown his ability to lead and turn around a program as a Power 5 head coach."

Following Elko's arrival, Aggie fans are looking forward to next season and seeing what Elko could do for the program.

Impact of Mike Elko's appointment at Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies needed to change the culture, and Mike Elko appears to be a perfect fit for that.Texas A&M has long been viewed as one of the best college football programs in the country.

However, under Jimbo Fisher that wasn't the case. Elko said at his introductory press conference that his first business will be to make Texas A&M the premier college football program once again

"We are going to build the premier football program in the country," Elko said. "We are not going to talk about it anymore. We are going to be about it."

Elko is also a change in direction for the Aggies, as he's the first defensive coach since Texas A&M fired R.C. Slocum in 2002.

Mike Elko's coaching philosophy

Mike Elko is a defensive-minded coach who has been known to install a blue-collar work ethic. Elko was vocal in his press conference that he thinks Texas A&M needs to get tougher, and a lot of that is on defense, which he will be hands-on with.

"There's a toughness that's built within the program that obviously has to do with defense," Elko said.

"I think every one of those teams at some point in the season has had to dig deep on defense and find a way to win a really important game, but I think all of those teams have also been explosive on offense with really talented quarterback play."

"I do think there's a blue-collar toughness that comes from having a great defense that stands the test of time. But if you can't score points, you won't win games enough to be where we want to be."

Whether or not Mike Elko's defensive system will work at Texas A&M remains to be seen.