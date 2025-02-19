“What is wrong with these people”: Cam Ward calls out Field Yates’ mock draft predictions as he takes a stand for Shedeur Sanders

ESPN’s Field Yates has been busy projecting the 2025 NFL Draft, including where Miami quarterback Cam Ward might land. In his latest mock draft, Yates predicts the New York Giants will select Ward with the third overall pick.

During a recent practice session, Ward and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders were seen throwing passes and chatting. Well Off Media captured the moment in a video shared on YouTube on Monday.

Ward, reacting to Yates’ projection, turned to Sanders and said,

“Come on, man. You know you ain't first. You talking about number one, you went number two. (18:09)”

Sanders responded:

“Not going to be the first pick.”

Ward pressed on,

“Who said anything about that?,” Ward said. “Hey, why them boys kept me saying you going to number six? We both know that ain't.”

“Man, what is they doing? What is they doing, man? What's wrong with these people?”

Buffs QB Sanders quipped with a smirk, said:

“I stopped buying TVs.”

Yates’ latest mock draft highlights two quarterback-needy teams—the Giants and Raiders.

"The two teams most pressed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason are the Giants and Raiders... Under present roster constructions, though, I have the Giants taking the electric Ward as the first signal-caller off the board,” Yates wrote per Big Blue View.

Ward put up impressive numbers in his lone season at Miami, leading the FBS with 39 touchdown passes and ranking second in passing yards (4,313).

Experts diverge opinion on Cam Ward

Expert opinions diverge in mock drafts for the 2025 NFL draft, particularly concerning the potential first-overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are in search of a quarterback, but it's uncertain whether they will use their No. 1 pick for that purpose, or if they might choose Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, or even trade down.

Emory Williams (17) shakes hands with quarterback Cam Ward (1) - Source: Imagn

Several experts have different views on how the first round of the 2025 NFL draft will unfold. For the Tennessee Titans' first pick, USA Today and The 33rd Team both project Cam Ward, a quarterback from Miami (FL). However, NFL.com projects Abdul Carter, an edge rusher from Penn State, while Pro Football Focus projects Travis Hunter, a wide receiver/cornerback from Colorado.

Cam Ward is also projected to go to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

