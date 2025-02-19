"You better check your resume" - Ex-NFL GM warns Cam Ward over repercussions of 'running his mouth' ahead of 2025 Draft

With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, there is a lot of excitement about teams looking to turn their fortunes around. One of the top prospects in the draft class is Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Former NFL GM Mike Mayock was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" and discussed how he felt about Ward.

"I didn't like, and I think people will take notice of is throwing teammates under the bus. And that's something an NFL quarterback has to learn very quickly in his career, that you're going to get paid more than everybody else.

"Therefore you're going to have more responsibility than anybody else, and since you're being quoted more than anybody else, you gotta be really cognizant of what you're saying. And throwing coaches and teammates under the bus generally doesn't work whatsoever."

Mayock did not seem to be a big fan of Ward's comments about doing the same thing if he had the chance in regards to sitting out the second half of a bowl game.

"When you sit there [and] say you're gonna take names and numbers and all that kind of stuff, you better check your resume. If Deion Sanders says that I'm all in ... But you gotta be a little more careful when you're Cam Ward from Incarnate Word."

Comments at 1:35 below:

Cam Ward completed 305-of-454 (67.2%) of his passes for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Cam Ward's outlook ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward is likely going to be one of the first picks off the board in the 2025 NFL draft as he has a lot of excitement surrounding his name. He is arguably the top quarterback in the draft class and could go to the Tennessee Titans with the first pick.

If the Titans pass on him, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are also rumored to be in the market for a quarterback with their high picks.

