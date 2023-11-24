When is the AAC Championship Game in 2023? Location, ticket sales, TV channel, streaming info and more explored

Heading into the last week of the season, the AAC championship game is one of the few yet to be decided, alongside the ones from the Mountain West and the Big 12.

There are three teams that are unbeaten with 7-0 records and with a claim for the championship game.

The Tulane Greenwave are No. 24 on the CFP rankings and face off against the UTSA Roadrunners for a place in the championship game.

The other team with a claim are the SMU Mustangs who face off against the Navy Midshipmen.

AAC championship game details

The AAC championship game will be played on Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT and will be televised by ABC and available to stream on Fubo TV.

The conference is in a unique position because the team ranked highest in the composite rankings will host the championship game.

Three teams are in a battle to clinch their spots in that game: the Tulane Greenwave, the SMU Mustangs and the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Greenwave are 10-1; the Mustangs are 9-2, while the Roadrunners are 8-3 this season. This aspect could determine which team makes the championship game and who hosts the game as well.

Therefore, the game could be held at either the Alamodome in San Antonio if the UTSA Roadrunners win significantly enough for the composite needle to move them above the Mustangs in the rankings.

It could also be held at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas if the Roadrunners beat the Greenwave but do not move up the rankings due to an inferior record this season.

The likeliest scenario is a championship game hosted by Tulane at the Yulman Stadium in New Orleans were the Greenwave to beat the Roadrunners.

Which teams could go to the AAC championship game?

The AAC championship game this season will go down to the wire, with three teams still in contention and two of them face each other. The three teams, SMU, Tulane and UTSA are all 7-0 in conference play.

The SMU Mustangs have their fate in their own hands and face off against the Navy Midshipmen knowing that a win will guarantee them a spot in the championship game.

The Tulane Greenwave host the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday for a spot in the championship game, and it's a winner-take-all all game.

It will be a stunning achievement for the Roadrunners who have won the last two conference titles they've competed in, namely CUSA (Conference USA) and are on a 15-win streak in conference games.