When does College Football 26 early access start? Full details on Deluxe Edition, MVP Bundle and launch guide explained

EA Sports' College Football 26 has been the talk of the town ahead of its release on Thursday. However, some can begin playing the game even earlier than the standard release date.
Here are some key details for early access to College Football 26.
When does College Football 26 early access start?
Those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition of College Football 26 or purchased the MVP bundle with Madden 26 will be able to get early access to the game on Monday at noon ET.
The access period is only available to players who have purchased the Standard Edition of Madden 26, which costs a reported $69.99. Furthermore, the Deluxe Edition costs $99.99, and the MVP Bundle, which includes the Deluxe Edition of both College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, is priced at $149.99.
Fans who are eager to play the video game can pre-order the digital version of the game directly from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, respectively.
Gamers can also access the EA website for some more information on the different game modes in College Football 26, including Dynasty Mode, Road to Glory, Ultimate Team and online head-to-head.
A look at the top-rated offensive players in College Football 26
Here are some of the highest-rated offensive players in College Football 26:
- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State - 98 OVR
- Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama - 95 OVR
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame - 95 OVR
- Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State - 94 OVR
- Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama - 94 OVR
- Spencer Fano, RT, Utah - 94 OVR
- Ar'maj Reed-Adams, RG, Texas A&M - 93 OVR
- Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt - 93 OVR
- Francis Mauigoa, RT, Miami - 93 OVR
- Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State - 93 OVR
Fans with early access to College Football 26 can test top players before the game's official release on Thursday.
