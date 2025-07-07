When does College Football 26 early access start? Full details on Deluxe Edition, MVP Bundle and launch guide explained

EA Sports' College Football 26 has been the talk of the town ahead of its release on Thursday. However, some can begin playing the game even earlier than the standard release date.

Ad

Here are some key details for early access to College Football 26.

When does College Football 26 early access start?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition of College Football 26 or purchased the MVP bundle with Madden 26 will be able to get early access to the game on Monday at noon ET.

The access period is only available to players who have purchased the Standard Edition of Madden 26, which costs a reported $69.99. Furthermore, the Deluxe Edition costs $99.99, and the MVP Bundle, which includes the Deluxe Edition of both College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, is priced at $149.99.

Ad

Trending

Fans who are eager to play the video game can pre-order the digital version of the game directly from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, respectively.

Gamers can also access the EA website for some more information on the different game modes in College Football 26, including Dynasty Mode, Road to Glory, Ultimate Team and online head-to-head.

A look at the top-rated offensive players in College Football 26

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn

Here are some of the highest-rated offensive players in College Football 26:

Ad

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State - 98 OVR

Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama - 95 OVR

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame - 95 OVR

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State - 94 OVR

Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama - 94 OVR

Spencer Fano, RT, Utah - 94 OVR

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, RG, Texas A&M - 93 OVR

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt - 93 OVR

Francis Mauigoa, RT, Miami - 93 OVR

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State - 93 OVR

Fans with early access to College Football 26 can test top players before the game's official release on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place