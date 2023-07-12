When is Deion Sanders and Colorado committing to the Big-12? Exploring the latest surrounding Coach Prime and the Buffaloes future

Colorado football has struggled over the past few years, but the Buffaloes made a big move earlier this year by hiring Deion Sanders as their new head coach.

Although Sanders being hired as the head coach should help turn the team around, the other big news is the Buffaloes are reportedly in talks to join the Big-12.

Colorado has been part of the Pac-12 since 2011, but with the conference struggling to find a new TV deal, some schools are discussing a possible realignment, including the Buffaloes.

However, as of right now, Coach Prime and Colorado have yet to publicly confirm they will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big-12, so whether or not it happens is uncertain.

Latest around Deion Sanders and Buffaloes going to Big-12

After the likes of USC and UCLA announced they would be moving to the Big 10, many schools started to contemplate their future in the Pac-12. Colorado was among the schools that talked about a realignment, and back in May, athletic director Rick George said they continue to evaluate their future.

“You’ve got to believe about a third of what you see out there,” George told BuffZone.

“We’re members of the Pac-12, we’re proud members of the Pac-12 and we’ve got to see where our media rights deal lands and where our conference goes. In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what’s right for Colorado at the end of the day. We’ll evaluate things as we move forward,” he added.

Deion Sanders could lead Buffalo to the Big-12

Although Colorado has yet to leave the Pac-12, a big reason why they may is money. If Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes go to the Big-12, it is expected they receive a share of over $30 million from media rights.

The Pac-12, meanwhile, is reportedly offering roughly $19.5 million. However, that is barring the conference can get two new teams to replace USC and UCLA.

Should Colorado join the Big-12, it would be an excellent addition to the conference that has rebounded since losing Texas and Oklahoma, adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, and still is after several other schools.

Currently, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes remain a Pac-12 school, but for how long that will be the case remains to be seen.

