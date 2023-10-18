When does Deion Sanders’ “Elevate and Dominate” book come out? Release date, book cover, and more explored about Prime Time's second book

Deion Sanders is a man of many sides. Nothing illustrates this better than his professional athletic career in two major sports: football and baseball. But outside of athletics, Sanders has shown his versatility in diverse fields, including broadcasting, entertainment and writing.

Sanders’ first book was an autobiography he published in 1998 titled “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life.” Sanders’ next book is set to be released and ready for pre-sale. The title of the new book is “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field.”

The book’s scheduled release date is March 12, 2024. The book’s cover image was released by Gallery Book imprint 13A. The cover image features Sanders dressed in a cream-colored suit on a stadium stand with a ball trapped in his hand.

In the book, Sanders shares precious lessons about success in work and life. He does this by drawing on his own personal experience as a former athlete, entrepreneur and coach. Sanders is no stranger to success and is as qualified as anybody to speak on the subject matter. In a statement about the book, he wrote,

“Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in all aspects of life. From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God - champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to be consistent and believe every darn step of the way.”

Deion Sanders’ journey to success

Success may look today like Deion Sanders’ second nature. But it didn’t just happen overnight. Sanders came from a background that showed him what it meant to have nothing. His parents were divorced by the time he was only two, and it was his stepfather, Willie Knight, who became Sanders’ first major influence.

As a young person, he found an escape in sports and worked himself to the top of the ladder. However, the success he achieved in sports became an illusion and drove him to attempt suicide at a point. It became a turning point in his life, and he began counseling with the famous Bishop T. D. Jakes, who inspired his first book.

Today, Sanders is a model to up-and-coming young people in all walks of life. He has set himself as a prime example of what can be achieved through dedication, confidence and consistency.