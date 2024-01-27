When was former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte drafted into the NFL? Exploring the legal troubles that could derail his career

Former LSU Tiger wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was recently arrested for gambling violations. relating back to his time in Baton Rogue.

On the field, Boutte was with the Tigers for three seasons (between 2020-2022). He played 27 games for LSU, recorded 1,782 yards in total, and set an SEC record for the most receiving yards in a game, with 308 yards. He also was able to record 16 touchdowns.

These performances made him a key part of an LSU team that was slowly trying to return to the glory that they had experienced during the 2019 season with the pairing of Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase.

But when was Boutte drafted and by whom?

When was Kayshon Boutte drafted into the NFL?

Kayshon Boutte was drafted during the 2023 NFL draft and was the 187th overall pick of that year's draft. He could have been a first-round pick, but an injury in his final year of college severely impacted his potential. Boutte was picked by the New England Patriots, a team that has recently struggled on offense.

During his rookie season in 2023, Boutte made two receptions for a total of 19 yards. He didn't see much of the field this year, but as he did in his rookie season, he will improve over time and will be able to hopefully record more yardage in the future.

This was until his arrest yesterday. His NFL future is now in jeopardy. But what was he arrested for?

Explaining the legal troubles facing Boutte

Boutte was arrested on Thursday over an allegation of illegal sports betting, dating back to his time at LSU. Officially, he was arrested on a felony charge of computer fraud and a misdemeanor relating to his underage gambling.

Allegedly, Boutte placed thousands of illegal bets online. Six of these were on his own team, and two of them were on himself.

Reports state that a betting account linked to Boutte had nearly 9,000 bets placed from it, some of which were worth over a hundred thousand dollars.

Every single one of these bets made by Boutte was illegal because he was underage. The gambling age in the United States is 21. Additionally, while many states are slowly starting to legalize online sports betting, it is not legal in the state of Louisana, where Boutte was, during his time at LSU.

