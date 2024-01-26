Jim Harbaugh reveals his preferred candidate for Michigan’s next head coach: "He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly"

The Michigan Wolverines are going to need to figure out who their next coach will be after Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he has been vocal about who he wants to replace him as the head coach.

While speaking to The Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis, Jim Harbaugh publicly supported his offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, to become the next coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

"I'll always be a loyal Wolverine. But not a better man to coach the team than Sherrone Moore. He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly. I feel like it's in great hands." h/t Maize n Brew

This will be intriguing as Moore has a connection with the players on the Michigan Wolverines staff. While the program has some time to officially decide who will be its next coach, figuring it out could be the difference between keeping some players from transferring and losing significant pieces from this national championship roster.

Should the Michigan Wolverines hire Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh?

With Jim Harbaugh no longer being associated with the Michigan Wolverines, Sherrone Moore is the top candidate for the position.

Sherrone Moore stepped up as the acting head coach for four games when Harbaugh faced two suspensions during the season. He earned the respect and backing of both current and former players with his leadership. Moore seemingly is the person for this job and was selected by Harbaugh to be his successor.

Moore has been with the Michigan Wolverines since 2018, rising from a tight ends coach to an offensive coordinator. He is a logical choice for the next coach, as he can maintain the culture and system that brought the team an undefeated season and a national title.

Hiring an external candidate could be good in terms of having a coach with a track record of success, but promoting Sherron Moore seems to be the best option at this point. Having the support of Harbaugh and the players makes this a slam-dunk choice for the athletic department.

