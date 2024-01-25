5 Michigan head coach candidates to replace Jim Harbaugh and defend the national championship title 

With Jim Harbaugh leaving the Michigan Wolverines for the Los Angeles Chargers coaching vacancy, the Michigan head coaching position is going to be interesting. With coaches both internal and external from the program, there are a bunch of candidates that should be in the discussion for the opening. But which makes the most sense?

Here's a look at the potential candidates to take over at Michigan:

Who could replace Jim Harbaugh as Michigan coach?

#1. Sherrone Moore

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been the frontrunner to take over as the Michigan Wolverines coach. He has experience as he has been an assistant head coach and part of the program since the 2018 season. It would be a great signing for the program and with players said to be rooting for this to happen, Michigan would make them happy with this move.

#2. Brian Kelly

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly is one of the external coaching candidates who could replace Jim Harbaugh. While there is the potential for this to occur, do not expect this to happen as the LSU coach is creating a culture for the program in the Southeastern Conference.

#3. Lance Leipoid

Another external coaching candidate seems to be the Kansas Jayhawks coach Lance Leipoid. He has been a head coach since 2007 and has a career 163-60 record, including a 3-2 record in bowl games. As a six-time NCAA Division III Champion and coming off a 9-4 record with the Jayhawks, it makes a lot of sense for him to be a top candidate.

#4. Mike Hart

Mike Hart has been with the Michigan Wolverines since the 2021 season as he has been the running backs coach, and beginning in 2022, he added the running game coordinator position. During Jim Harbaugh's suspension, he served as one of the interim head coaches.

In addition, he played running back for the program so the ties make it a great story for Hart to take over.

#5. Jesse Minter

While he may join Jim Harbaugh as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, Jesse Minter could be the next Michigan Wolverines coach. Minter has been coaching since 2006 and has experience as a wide receiver while coaching the defensive side of the field.

This would be a huge get for the program if they can convince him to stay on in Ann Arbor.

