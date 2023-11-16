When is Jack Hughes coming back? Insider provides encouraging update on Devils star's return

Jack Hughes is getting closer to returning to the lineup. Hughes suffered an upper body injury on Nov. 3 and was listed as week-to-week. At the time, there weren't many details on the injury or his timeline other than that he was week-to-week.

ESPN NHL insider Emily Kaplan recently took to social media to reveal that Hughes is expected to return on Saturday.

"Devils didn’t want to rule out Jack Hughes for Thursday vs Penguins but strong chance he returns on Saturday vs the New York Rangers at home. Knowing what a competitor Hughes is, he’s fighting to get back for that rivalry game."

Getting Hughes' return is massive news for the New Jersey Devils who are 1-4 in his last five games. Devils coach Lindy Ruff also admitted it has been tough for the team to fill Hughes' shoes.

"You got to have other players step in and replace that creativity."

Ruff also admitted the team misses Hughes and Nico Hischier, and it "can't be the same without those two guys." Although Hughes hasn't been ruled out against Pittsburgh on Thursday, getting their star player back this weekend will be a big boost to the Devils.

Jack Hughes 2023 stats

Jack Hughes started the season off strong and was an early frontrunner for MVP before the injury.

Hughes has skated in 10 games, recording five goals and 15 assists for 20 points. Seeing him get injured after the start he had was also difficult for his teammates. Curtis Lazar was frustrated to see Hughes get injured.

"It's tough. I mean you look at the start he's had. I'm not going to lie, we were a little dejected when it happened. But, again, you've got to kind of turn the page when you realize he's not coming back and say, 'All right, next man up.'"

Overall, Jack Hughes has skated in 254 games, recording 92 goals, 135 points, and 227 points. Hughes was drafted first overall in 2019. The Devils, meanwhile, are 7-6-1 and sixth in the Metropolitan division.