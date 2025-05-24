When is LSU legend Charles Alexander's jersey retirement? Tigers great's college career, achievements and more explored

LSU announced the Charles Alexander jersey retirement, honoring the player for his achievements. The legendary running back will become the fourth LSU player to have his jersey retired by the school.

Alexander's No. 4 will join Billy Cannon's No. 20, Tommy Casanova's No. 37 and Jerry Stovall's No. 21 as the only football players' numbers retired by the SEC program.

LSU's athletic department has retired 15 numbers in total, including those of basketball players Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Bob Pettit, Pete Maravich, Rudy Macklin, Shaquille O’Neal and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, baseball coach Skip Bertman and players Ben McDonald, Eddy Furniss and Todd Walker.

When is the Charles Alexander jersey retirement?

Charles Alexander's jersey retirement will be during a football game this fall, but no exact date has been given at this point. More information will be revealed before the season.

The Tigers will play seven home dates this season, starting with Louisiana Tech on Sep. 6. Their SEC home opener will be against Florida a week later. They will also face off against Southeast Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Western Kentucky at Tiger Stadium.

What are Charles Alexander's major achievements?

Charles Alexander was a two-time All-American running back for LSU in the late 1970s. When the Galveston, Texas native's career was over, he held 27 school records. He is still the ninth leading rusher in SEC history,

'Alexander the Great, was the school's all-time rushing leader with 4,035 yards, more than 1,500 yards than the previous mark. It also marked the first time that any SEC player ran for over 4,000 yards in his career.

In 1977, he ran for 1,686 yards, establishing a single-season record that stood until Leonard Fournette broke it ten years ago. He finished ninth in the Heisman voting in 1977 and fifth a year later.

After finishing his college career, Alexander was the 12th overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft, going to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a part of the Bengals' Super Bowl XVI squad and finished his NFL career with 2,645 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Besides having his number retired by LSU, Charles Alexander has also been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the LSU Sports Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and was named in the Tigers' football team of the century.

