When is the Michigan spring game 2024? Looking at Sherrone Moore's early season preparations after Jim Harbaugh's departure

On Thursday (Feb. 8), the Michigan Wolverines football team officially announced the date for their 2024 spring game. The game will provide fans the first glimpse of the 2024 Wolverines and is scheduled to take place on April 20 at The Big House, starting at noon.

The excitement in Ann Arbor is palpable, especially after the Wolverines' remarkable achievement of winning the national title with Jim Harbaugh. The team concluded an undefeated 15-0 season, triumphing over formidable opponents like Alabama and Washington in the College Football Playoff, on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Michigan Football's X account shared the date and wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Save the Date. Our 2024 Spring Game will on be April 20 at the Big House!"

Expand Tweet

New head coach Sherrone Moore's early season preparations will focus on the upcoming season. UM will be taking on three new conference members. The Wolverines will host the USC Trojans and the Oregon Ducks while also venturing out to face the Washington Huskies.

Kicking off their 145th season of gridiron action, Maize and Blue will enjoy a string of five consecutive home games. The non-conference segment features clashes at Michigan Stadium against Fresno State (on Aug. 31), Texas (on Sep. 7), and Arkansas State (on Sep. 14).

Following an open weekend, UM will travel to Illinois and then return home to confront in-state rival Michigan State for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

November will see the Wolverines in action on four of the five weekends — hosting Oregon, traveling to Indiana, facing Northwestern at Michigan Stadium, and concluding with the highly anticipated rivalry match-up against Ohio State in Columbus, on Nov. 30.

Michigan Wolverines' dramatic season

Ex-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore

The season was not without its share of drama, as head coach Jim Harbaugh faced two separate three-game suspensions due to alleged recruiting violations and sign-stealing. Despite ongoing NCAA investigations, Harbaugh has moved on to the NFL, taking up the position of head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sherrone Moore, the offensive coordinator, has stepped into the role of the head coach. Moore’s leadership was pivotal in securing the Wolverines' path to the Big Ten championship and the CFP.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines will enter the new era without a few key players, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, and wide receiver Roman Wilson, who has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Which departing player will you miss the most: McCarthy, Corum, or Wilson?

Also Read: Ranking best new college football coaching hires in 2024 ft. Kalen DeBoer, Sherrone Moore and more