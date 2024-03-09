Nick Saban is not only known for winning seven national titles but also as one of the best recruiters in college football history. During Saban's tenure as Alabama's coach, 123 former Crimson Tide players have been selected in the 16 NFL drafts. It is the most from one college program in that span.

Apart from using his talent and skills while talking to a recruit and their family, it was also his wife's efforts that convinced many players to commit to Alabama.

Terry Saban, a cheerleader for the Idamay Black Diamonds, was the one with whom a prospect and his family typically spent time whenever they made their official visit to Tuscaloosa.

"Terry does a fantastic job, I think, of being very supportive, not only in the things we do, or try to do, in terms of recruiting and getting to know and develop relationships with people that are important to feel comfortable when they come and visit our university," Nick Saban said to Bleacher Report in February 2015.

Miss Terry, as everyone in Alabama, including Nick Saban, calls her, is the maternal figure for the entire program. She hosted recruiting parties every spring at her husband's home on Lake Tuscaloosa.

While the former Crimson Tide head coach worked his magic on the prospects, Terry made them feel at home.

"She's quick to tell me when we're running it too much up the middle, when we're not passing enough, when we don't blitz enough on defense. I get lots of feedback on all those things. So I would say that she's probably as big a part of the program as anyone in terms of her time, her commitment."

When did Nick Saban meet Miss Terry?

The Saban couple has been married for 52 years; the two tied the knot in 1971 and have since enjoyed each other's company.

Nick Saban first met Miss Terry when they were in seventh grade, but she was not interested in him as she had another boyfriend. Since he worked at his father's service station, he faced difficulties securing dates with Terry.

But after he became a football player in high school, she finally noticed him and agreed to go on a date.