Where is Big Noon Kickoff Week 11? Schedule, location, date and more explored

The Big Noon Kickoff has been an intriguing concept for Fox Sports. It made its debut on its sister network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The show did receive some criticism for moving the network’s featured game to 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

What game is on Big Noon Saturday this week?

The Big Noon Kickoff will feature a ranked matchup between the Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten). The Wolverines will be coming into this match after a 41-13 win over the Purdue Boilermakers and the Lions with a blowout 51-15 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

Michigan is averaging 73.4 points per game and a 3.8 scoring margin. They are ranked 3rd in the latest college football playoff rankings. On the other hand, the Penn State Nittany Lions average 38.88 points per game.

Big Noon Kickoff Week 11 location

The show is heading to State College for Week 11 on November 11. This will be the second time this season that Penn State is involved in a game where the Fox pregame show will travel.

Not only that, Fox has brought the Big Noon Kickoff once before to the Happy Valley, which was last season. Fox also aired it in Ann Arbor for last year’s Penn State-Michigan game.

Big Noon Kickoff crew

Being hosted by Rob Stone, the show features former USC Heisman Trophy winners Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart. Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram II also joins the hood.

The other crew members are former Fighting Irish QB Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer, Charles Woodson, and Bruce Feldman. The feature sports are covered by Tom Rinaldi and Tom Verducci.