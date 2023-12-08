Where is College GameDay for the Army-Navy game? Schedule, location, date and more explored

ESPN's College GameDay has made its way to 14 different locations this season. Last weekend, GameDay made its way to Atlanta where the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs to be crowned the SEC champions and qualify for the playoffs.

Now, College GameDay will be making its way for this week for the showdown between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. So where will GameDay take place?

Where is College GameDay for the Army-Navy game?

For this week, GameDay will be making its way for the Army vs Navy game that will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the home ground of the New England Patriots.

It will be held at Lot 5B in the stadium where the winner of the showdown will take home the coveted Commander-in-Chief's trophy.

This will be the ninth time that GameDay will feature the Black Nights and the Midshipmen. Furthermore, it will be the third time that the pregame show takes place outside the mid-Atlantic region.

Army ended the 2023 season with a 5-6 overall campaign as an independent team, while Navy compiled a 5-6 campaign (4-4 in the AAC), narrowly missing out on being bowl-eligible.

Who is the guest picker for this week's GameDay?

For this week's GameDay, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will join the crew at the guest picker.

Belichick was raised in a Navy family in Maryland and has memories of watching his father as the football coach of the Navy Midshipmen for over 30 years (1956-89).

Along with Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft will also make a special appearance on the pregame show, according to an announcement made on Thursday evening.

College GameDay schedule for the Army-Navy game

As usual, the pregame show will begin airing in 9 a.m. in the morning and will continue until noon. The game will be the 124th edition of the annual rivalry game between the two teams as Army gears up to join the AAC conference next year.

The College GameDay crew remains the same. It will be hosted by Rece Davis and will feature Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Pete Thamel. Jane Lada and Jess Simms will be the reporters on Gameday.