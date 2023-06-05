Where did Ed Oliver play college football? Revisiting his dominant CFB career as two-time consensus All-American inks huge new deal in NFL

Ed Oliver recently signed a contract extension to remain with the Buffalo Bills. The 2019 first-round draft pick was set to enter the fifth and final year of his rookie contract prior to the extension. Instead, he received a four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed. The guaranteed money is the eighth-most by a defensive lineman.

ESPN's Adam Schefter took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the deal, stating:

"Former ninth overall pick DT Ed Oliver and the Buffalo Bills reached agreement on a four-year, $68 million extension, including $45 million guaranteed, per source. Oliver had one year left on deal and is now tied to Buffalo for next five seasons."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out Adam Schefter's tweet below:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former ninth overall pick DT Ed Oliver and the Buffalo Bills reached agreement on a four-year, $68 million extension, including $45 million guaranteed, per source. Oliver had one year left on deal and is now tied to Buffalo for next five seasons. Former ninth overall pick DT Ed Oliver and the Buffalo Bills reached agreement on a four-year, $68 million extension, including $45 million guaranteed, per source. Oliver had one year left on deal and is now tied to Buffalo for next five seasons.

How did Ed Oliver perform in his college career?

Ed Oliver joined the Houston Cougars as a five-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class. He had an immediate impact as a true freshman as he finished the season with 65 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six passes defended. Oliver was named a first-team All-American while also being named to the first-team All-AAC and AAC All-Freshman Team. He was awarded the Bill Willis Trophy as the nation's best defensive lineman while being named the AAC Rookie of the Year.

Oliver continued his strong play in 2017 as he had 73 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended. He was named a consensus All-American, AAC Defensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-AAC. Oliver was awarded the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman.

In his junior season, Oliver had 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended. Despite playing just eight games, he was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-AAC.

How has Ed Oliver performed in his NFL career?

Ed Oliver entered the 2019 NFL Draft following his junior season, where he was selected ninth overall by the Buffalo Bills. He finished his rookie campaign with 43 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended. Oliver was named to the All-Rookie Team.

He followed that performance with 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and three passes defended in 2020. In his third season, Oliver had 41 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and three passes defended. Despite missing four games last season, he had 34 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one safety, and three passes defended. His new contract will keep him in Buffalo through 2027.

Poll : 0 votes