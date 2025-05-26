"Where I whoop Travis Hunter's a** all time": Coach Prime's son Bucky gives grand tour of new indoor sports facility while sending warm wedding wishes

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and 2025 NFL No. 2 draft pick Travis Hunter tied the knot with his fiancee, Leanna Lenee, in a private ceremony on Saturday at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee.

Ad

Despite their close bond with Hunter, Coach Prime and the Sanders family were surprisingly absent from the celebration. However, Coach Prime’s eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., better known as “Bucky,” shared his congratulations with Hunter on Sunday during a YouTube tour of the Sanders estate’s indoor facility on his channel, “Well Off Media.”

“Basketball court where I whoop Travis Hunter’s a** all the time,” Bucky said (9:30). “Travis Hunter’s a** at basketball. But congratulations also to Travis for getting married. He know why we couldn’t be there.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Although Bucky wasn’t physically present, his music made its way into the celebration. According to an Instagram story from VMI Keydets tight end Kaden Sonnabend, Bucky’s song “All Fall Down” played on the dance floor as Hunter and the guests celebrated.

Kaden Sonnabend's Instagram story (Image credit: Instagram/@kadensonnabend)

While it's unclear why Coach Prime was absent, he shared an Instagram story that might be alluding to Hunter’s and Lenee’s wedding.

Ad

“God is sending you a protector, a provider, a prayerful partner, a loyal companion, and someone who is emotionally available. He is sending you His very best. Your love story is already written by Him.”

Coach Prime's Instagram story (Image credit: IG/@deionsanders)

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee’s wedding

Hunter and Lenee met at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, and remained together throughout his college career. The couple got engaged in February 2024, and Hunter had promised that he would marry her once he made it to the NFL, which he did this summer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For their big day, Hunter wore a sharp cream-white suit with a matching bow tie, while Lennee wore a strapless mermaid-style gown by New York designer Justin Alexander.

The wedding’s dress code saw guests in all-black, with the reception held in an open space under a black tent adorned with white flowers. Surprising his wife, Hunter gifted Lenee a black Mercedes-Benz AMG Brabus 800.

Also Read: "That is crazy" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter gifting $600,000-worth Mercedes to wife Leanna on their wedding

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More