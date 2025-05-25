  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "That is crazy" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter gifting $600,000-worth Mercedes to wife Leanna on their wedding

"That is crazy" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter gifting $600,000-worth Mercedes to wife Leanna on their wedding

By Arnold
Modified May 25, 2025 13:57 GMT
NFL fans react to Travis Hunter gifting $600,000-worth Mercedes to wife Leanna on their wedding (Image via db3_tip Instagram)
NFL fans react to Travis Hunter gifting $600,000-worth Mercedes to wife Leanna on their wedding (Image via db3_tip Instagram)

Travis Hunter married his longtime partner Leanna Lenee on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. At the ceremony, the Jacksonville Jaguars star gifted his wife a black Mercedes-Benz BRABUS 800, which is reportedly worth over $600,000, according to CarBuzz.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media had wild reactions after they saw the video of the couple unveiling the pricey car. Some pointed out how Hunter splashed the cash for Lenee's gift.

"Braubus 4x4 is crazy," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Sheeeesh that Brabus mf," another added.
"That’s a mf gift right there boy," a third commented.

Others shared their happiness for the couple.

"How can you not like this young man? Humble. God-fearing. Always says and does the right thing. Wishing him happiness and success—unless he’s playing the Rams," one added.
"I’m not even gonna hate I hope she treats my guy right," a fan wrote.
Ad
"So happy for them!" a user tweeted.
"Aye big shout out to them," another commented.

Hunter and Lenee reportedly began dating in February 2022. They got engaged in February 2024.

While some have slammed Hunter and Lenee's relationship in the past few months, the couple appears to have put the criticism aside to take their relationship to the next stage.

How much is Travis Hunter's rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn
Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

According to reports from Spotrac, Travis Hunter is expected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $46.5 million with the Jaguars this offseason. The deal is likely to include a $30.5 million signing bonus.

Ad

Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. He played one season with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado, where he played for two years.

In the 2024 season, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy following his stellar two-way display with the Buffs.

The Jaguars took Hunter with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. He is expected to be used mainly as a wideout, but the team also plans to integrate the player into its defensive playbook as a cornerback.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications