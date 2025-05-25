"That is crazy" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter gifting $600,000-worth Mercedes to wife Leanna on their wedding

Travis Hunter married his longtime partner Leanna Lenee on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. At the ceremony, the Jacksonville Jaguars star gifted his wife a black Mercedes-Benz BRABUS 800, which is reportedly worth over $600,000, according to CarBuzz.

Fans on social media had wild reactions after they saw the video of the couple unveiling the pricey car. Some pointed out how Hunter splashed the cash for Lenee's gift.

"Braubus 4x4 is crazy," one tweeted.

"Sheeeesh that Brabus mf," another added.

"That’s a mf gift right there boy," a third commented.

Others shared their happiness for the couple.

"How can you not like this young man? Humble. God-fearing. Always says and does the right thing. Wishing him happiness and success—unless he’s playing the Rams," one added.

"I’m not even gonna hate I hope she treats my guy right," a fan wrote.

"So happy for them!" a user tweeted.

"Aye big shout out to them," another commented.

Hunter and Lenee reportedly began dating in February 2022. They got engaged in February 2024.

While some have slammed Hunter and Lenee's relationship in the past few months, the couple appears to have put the criticism aside to take their relationship to the next stage.

How much is Travis Hunter's rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

According to reports from Spotrac, Travis Hunter is expected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $46.5 million with the Jaguars this offseason. The deal is likely to include a $30.5 million signing bonus.

Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. He played one season with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado, where he played for two years.

In the 2024 season, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy following his stellar two-way display with the Buffs.

The Jaguars took Hunter with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. He is expected to be used mainly as a wideout, but the team also plans to integrate the player into its defensive playbook as a cornerback.

