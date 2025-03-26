"Where's the check?": Death Row Co-Founder Suge Knight contends $40M worth Deion Sanders never paid him back

Deion Sanders had a prolific football career and built connections with several people in and outside football, including Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight.

In 2023, Knight told reporters that Deion Sanders, now worth $40 million, was once signed to Death Row Records. Knight spoke again about his relationship with Deion Sanders on "The Art of Dialogue" on Tuesday. Appearing on the podcast, he discussed how Sanders still owes him money.

"Matter of fact, Deion wanted some things done I'd rather not say with guys who wanted to do things to him," he said. "They ended up going to jail and I had to pay for all that. That raised the bill up on that.

Deion never paid me back. I know recently he went on somebody's show and said he'd pay me back. Where and when and where's the cheque? Then he calls a few people and says indirectly saying that I paid him. Still haven't gotten my money back. So, oh by the way, I could use by sh*t Deion. But at the same time, we was also really good friends." (3:00)

This is not the first time Knight claimed that Sanders owed him money. In 2023, he told reporters he spent over half a million dollars on a studio and other things for Sanders. However, Sanders reportedly backed out of the deal after signing with Nike. Knight says he still has not been paid back by Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders had a brief rap career in the '90s

Deion Sanders had a successful career in the NFL and MLB. However, he had business ventures outside of sports during his pro career.

Coach Prime had a brief career in music as a rapper. He released his debut album "Prime Time" in 1994 through Bust It Records. The record label also released the song "Straight to My Feet" in 1995 with Sanders. The song was part of the Street Fighter soundtrack and charted at No. 57 in the United Kingdom.

