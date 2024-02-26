Which college teams has the most players in 2024 NFL combine ft. Michigan, Washington and Florida State 

The NFL Combine is a key part of a team's preparation for the NFL draft. It allows the invited players to perform in front of NFL scouts in the hopes of improving their draft stock.

But who are the colleges that will have the most players at the Combine in Indianapolis?

3 Colleges that have the most players at the 2024 NFL Combine

1. Michigan Wolverines

The National Champions have 18 players who are invited to Indianapolis for the combine.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is one of them. McCarthy led the Wolverines to the championship last season, but he was not regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the class. In 2023, he threw 22 touchdowns and had nearly 3,000 receiving yards.

Alongside McCarthy, running back Blake Corum was the main part of the strong Wolverines run game, which has overshadowed McCarthy's ability to pass the ball.

Corum was the only player to score a touchdown in every game he played last season (with 27 overall). This included a winning touchdown in the Wolverines’ Rose Bowl victory over Alabama.

On the defensive side, DT Kris Jenkins recorded 35 tackles and is currently a clear pick for the second round. A good performance at the combine could push Jenkins to be a first-round pick.

2. Washington Huskies

Last year's national championship runners-up had 13 players invited to the Combine.

This will be led by wide receiver Rome Odunze. Odunze had a reasonably successful 2023 season, accumulating 1,640 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, both of which were his highest totals in college. Odunze is expected to be drafted in the first round and could go as high as the top ten.

Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr will also be present at the combine. Penix dominated most of his opposition. This was mostly seen during the Sugar Bowl victory over the Texas Longhorns, where Penix threw for 430 yards.

Penix is unlikely to be a first-round pick, but with Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams not attending, he could improve his draft stock with a good performance.

3. Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles were the center of a massive controversy at the end of the season as they were denied a spot in the College Football Playoffs despite an undefeated season and winning the ACC championship. The Seminoles are also currently involved in a battle with the ACC over a potential departure from the conference.

On the field, the Seminoles have 12 players in the combine. One of these players is defensive lineman Jared Verse.

Verse has been consistently strong during the last two seasons with the Seminoles, recording 23 tackles and 9 sacks in 2023, which is similar to his 2022 figures. Verse is seen as one of, if not the, best defense linesmen in the draft and will be a definitive first-round pick in the draft.

The Seminoles also have running back Trey Benson at the combine. Benson recorded 905 yards from 156 carries and scored 14 touchdowns during the 2023 season. He is one of the strongest running backs available, and there is a chance that he could be a first-round pick.

Finally, questions will be answered about quarterback Jordan Travis. Travis started the season well, but then was injured near the end of the season.

Many have thought that Travis’ college career-ending injury was the reason why Florida State was denied their spot in the CFP. A good performance at the combine could boost the draft stock of Travis.

