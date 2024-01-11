Which is the only team to beat Nick Saban in SEC championship game? CFB team's rare feat in title games explored

Nick Saban, the legendary coach of Alabama who led the team to seven national titles, announced his retirement Wednesday. Saban has a record of 292–71–1 and five SEC Coach of the Year awards.

He won eight SEC Championships with Alabama and two more with LSU, where he also won a national title in 2003.

However, Saban's remarkable career also had some setbacks, especially from one rival team: the Florida Gators.

A rare stumble: When Nick Saban met the Florida Gators in the SEC championship

Saban's only defeat in the SEC Championship Game as Alabama's coach came in 2008 when he faced Urban Meyer's Florida team that featured Tim Tebow, Percy Harvin and Brandon Spikes.

The game was a classic showdown between two undefeated teams that were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation. Alabama had a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter, but Florida scored two touchdowns in the final minutes to win 31-20 and secure a spot in the BCS National Championship Game, where they beat Oklahoma 24-14.

That game was the only time Nick Saban lost in an SEC Championship game to Florida.

Alabama has a long-standing rivalry with Florida, which dates back to the inception of the SEC championship game in 1992. The two teams have met in 10 SEC title games, with Alabama holding a 6-4 edge.

Legendary snapshots from Nick Saban's tenure in 10 SEC Championship games

The Crimson Tide, under Nick Saban's 17 seasons, have faced some tough opponents in the conference.

In 2008, Alabama lost to Florida 31-20, as Tim Tebow led the Gators to a comeback victory and the MVP award.

In 2009, Alabama avenged their loss by beating Florida 32-13, with Greg McElroy throwing for 239 yards and a touchdown to earn the MVP honors.

In 2012, Alabama edged out Georgia 32-28 in a thrilling game that came down to the final seconds. Eddie Lacy rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns to win the MVP award.

In 2014, Alabama cruised past Missouri 42-13, with Blake Sims passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score to claim the MVP trophy.

In 2015, Alabama defeated Florida 29-15, with Derrick Henry rushing for 189 yards and a touchdown to secure the MVP award and the Heisman Trophy.

In 2016, Alabama dominated Florida 54-16, with Reuben Foster leading the defense with 11 tackles and two sacks to earn the MVP honors.

In 2018, Alabama rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Georgia 35-28, with Josh Jacobs scoring two touchdowns and adding another on a kickoff return to win the MVP award.

In 2020, Alabama outscored Florida 52-46 in a high-scoring shootout that featured over 1,000 yards of offense. Najee Harris scored five touchdowns and had 245 yards from scrimmage to win the MVP honors.

In 2021, Alabama upset Georgia 41-24, with Bryce Young passing for 421 yards and three touchdowns to win the MVP award and the Heisman Trophy.

In 2023, Alabama survived Georgia 27-24, with Jalen Milroe throwing a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute to win the MVP award.

These iconic snapshots immortalize moments from all 10 SEC Championship games during Nick Saban's 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide.

