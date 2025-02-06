“Whichever one drafts Cam Ward”: Former Miami QB drops straightforward comment on which team he can win a Super Bowl with

Cam Ward is buzzing with a lot of confidence ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback is seen as one of the top picks in the draft, following his strong 2024 season where he finished as Heisman Trophy finalist. The Miami alum is already thinking about winning the Super Bowl.

Practicing in an indoor facility ahead of the draft, Ward was seen in a video having a fun conversation with someone behind the camera. With a strong possibility of landing in one of the teams with the first three picks, he raised concerns about the Super Bowl future of the three.

“Who do you think is closer to a ring outta Titans, Browns or Giants?” Ward asked.

“Tennessee,” the fellow answered.

“Whichever one drafts Cam Ward,” Ward replied confidently.

Malik Nabers offers his view on Cam Ward

The New York Giants are one of the teams in line to draft Cam Ward in April. The team's wide receiver, Malik Nabers, is already anticipating a top quarterback at the franchise next season following the exit of Daniel Jones.

During Super Bowl Week, the wide receiver appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio, where the discussion inevitably turned to Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. He had quite a lot to say about both with some good words coming out for Ward.

"He's comfortable when he's back there," Nabers said on "Airing It Out" with Amber Theoharis and Patrick Peterson. "He throws the ball in spots you're not really supposed to throw the ball. But he has that crazy arm talent. He's mobile.

“I've seen him come back from some games. I'm like, nah, this game is over with, and he's just dotting. He's very efficient. He has crazy arm talent. I feel like he's a leader that wants to bring people along to win.”

Cam Ward to keep up his leadership role in the NFL

Cam Ward made his leadership abilities evident during his sole season at Miami. The program has struggled significantly over the years till he appeared on the scene. However, he was able to transform the program in the 2024 season. Malik Naber took note of that impact.

“You look at that Miami team through the years," Nabers said. "Without him, their record wasn't like that. You bring a guy like that on the team, you know the record shows what kind of leader he is, what kind of quarterback he is. So, having that on a team, that's what you need.”

Ward put together one of the most outstanding seasons by a quarterback in program history, earning recognition as the Hurricanes' first Heisman Trophy finalist since 2002. He threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns while rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

