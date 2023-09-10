Who is in the AFLAC commercial with Nick Saban? All you need to know about the commercial with the goat

Apart from being one of the longest-running coaches in the history of college football, Nick Saban also likes to show off his acting prowess by taking part in ad campaigns and commercials.

Recently, the Alabama coach teamed up with health insurance provider AFLAC Incorporated for one of their latest ad campaigns. Saban has a long history of partnering up with AFLAC for their commercials.

Throughout their years of collaboration, the Alabama coach has appeared in various campaigns. His iconic blue apparel look, which is mostly a blue suit. has created brand recognition like no other for AFLAC Incorporated.

So, who's in the latest ALFAC commercial with Nick Saban? Well, the Alabama coach teamed up with his Colorado Buffaloes counterpart Deion Sanders to share the spotlight in the health insurance company's latest campaign.

Their latest advertisement focused on celebrating the return of college football season. Moreover, it also focused on how expensive health care can be and how it can turn into a financial burden.

In the AFLAC commercial, Nick Saban and Deion Sanders are seen making a comeback with the brand's mascots AFLAC Duck and Gap Goat.

Gap Goat is seen sitting on a chair as he hands Coach Prime an expensive medical bill. Sanders and Saban go on to help break down the insurances by AFLAC, with the AFLAC duck standing beside them as the ultimate solution.

AFLAC CMO Garth Knutson spoke up about their partnership with Coach Prime and Nick Saban. He talked about how they aim to bring in the excitement of the new college football season while shining a light on the big expenses that healthcare poses.

"Our continued parternships with Coach Saban and Coach Prime, coupled with the first ever AFLAC Kickoff Game, ignites the thrill of college football season while leveraging the game's reach to deliver an important message about how AFLAC can help protect your financial well-being", Knutson said.

This is not the first time Nick Saban and Deion Sanders were seen together in an AFLAC commercial

Last year, the two college football coaches teamed up with each other for another AFLAC commercial campaign.

Both Saban and Sanders were dressed in blue blazers for that commercial, where they introduced the Gap Goat to the cast.

Saban and the AFLAC duck were seen playing a game of chess while Deion Sanders was seated on a couch reading a book called 'History of AFLAC'. That's when the Gap Goat made its entry, and both coaches went on to explain the benefits of taking health insurance from AFLAC.

