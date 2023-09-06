"Deion Sanders is actually insanely insecure": Jason Whitlock exposes the truth behind Coach Prime’s ‘gold chains, bluster, and bullying’ attitude

Sports columnist Jason Whitlock did not hold back while revealing what he perceives as the truth behind Deion Sanders' public persona. Despite his success, wealth, charisma, and good looks, Whitlock suggests Coach Prime is plagued by deep-seated insecurities.

Jason Whitlock discusses Deion Sanders' extravagant displays of gold chains, arrogance, and bullying behavior. Whitlock went on to say that the Colorado head coach insists on being referred to as "Prime," despite his lack of personal progress and maturity.

On his podcast, Fearless with Jason Whitlock, the sports commentator said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Deion Sanders is actually insanely insecure. He camouflages his self-doubt with gold chains, bluster, and bullying. He's 56 and insisted people refer to him as ‘Prime’, a secular, materialistic character he created as a child at Florida State."

He argued that Deion's actions during his coaching career have been mostly self-centered, contradicting his claims about uplifting Black coaches. He pointed out instances where Deion Sanders hired white coordinators at Colorado, in defiance of, his claims of promoting Black coaches. Jason Whitlock added:

"Deion says he's coaching to uplift Black coaches but he hired White coordinators at Colorado."

Expand Tweet

Jason Whitlock addresses how black and white reporters are scared of Deion Sanders

Colorado TCU Football

Jason Whitlock further delved into the details of how several black and white reporters and ex-athletes with platforms have contributed to sustaining Deion Sanders' public guise. He voices how many are reluctant to challenge or criticize Coach Prime out of fear of being labeled as 'sellouts' or 'racist'.

"Most of the media celebrated Sanders' post-game antics. White reporters fear being labeled ‘racist.’ Black reporters fear being labeled ‘sellouts.’ The ex-jocks with a platform all want to be Deion and fear jeopardizing their invitation to speak to the Colorado football team."

Jason Whitlock expressed deep disappointment in Deion Sanders' failure to live up to the values he professes, particularly his Christian faith. He made several bold accusations about the man loved by the college football world, holding him responsible for needlessly injecting racial elements into games and disparaging individuals who posed no threat to him.

The discussion promoted by the sports columnist raises important questions about the media, race, and personalities in the modern era of college football. However, his recent success ensures his 'cannot put a foot wrong' status.

Also Read: Heisman contenders illuminate Pac-12's path amid conference realignment; Could star players rekindle glory days?