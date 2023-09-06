Heisman contenders are providing hope for the Pac-12's future despite ongoing challenges. This could well be Pac-12's last stand amid conference realignment, but the bright lights on the Heisman hopefuls could mark the 2023 season as a memorable year.

The Conference of Champions has faced a series of missteps. Despite these setbacks, there are hopes for the conference to exit the stage with a flourish. The presence of several Heisman contenders can be one key to this optimism. Following a recent wave of departures by 10 member schools to other Power Five conferences, the Pac-12 now stands with only two remaining future members.

The Pac-12's impressive start to the season with a 13-0 record marks a historic week. The Conference of Champions not only achieved this record after 91 years, but it also stands as the most wins by any FBS conference without a loss to begin the season since 1980.

It's crucial to maintain perspective as the season has just begun. However, the Pac-12 quarterbacks and receivers have showcased the potential for standout performances and Heisman-worthy campaigns.

Exploring the Heisman contenders from Pac-12

Let's take a look at the Pac-12 Heisman contenders who owned Week 1 and could compete for the prestigious trophy in NYC.

Bo Nix

Heisman contender Bo Nix of Oregon

Bo Nix and the Oregon football team bashed Portland State, showcasing their prowess by putting up an astonishing 81 points. Although the 81-7 rout was against a less formidable opponent, Nix's dazzling display of abilities hinted at his chances to thrive this season.

Caleb Williams

Heisman contender Caleb Williams of USC

Caleb Williams has not only had the experience of being a Heisman Trophy contender, but he is also the defending Heisman winner. He returned to action after an impressive performance against San Jose State and continued to shine. He is a force to be reckoned with in college football.

Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders, left, and Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State

Get used to a different first name when it comes to the Sanders legacy in football. Shedeur Sanders brought a wave of excitement with his arrival at a Power Five conference. He dazzled as he lit up the TCU Horned Frogs' defense in a captivating display, including 38 completions and an astounding 510 yards. Even popular analyst Colin Cowherd could not have enough of Coach Prime's son.

Michael Penix Jr.

Heisman contender Michael Penix of Washington

Penix Jr. is one of the most promising Heisman contenders this season. he launched his campaign with a commanding display in Washington's 56-19 victory over Boise State. He was on fire as he completed 26 of 40 passes for an impressive 450 yards. His remarkable performance serves as a strong statement about his Heisman aspirations.

Travis Hunter

Heisman Trophy contender Travis Hunter of Colorado

Travis Hunter announced himself as a generational talent in Colorado's upset win over TCU. His performance cannot be overstated, as he rarely left the field. His performances on both sides showcased his versatility and endurance, making him a prominent Heisman contender.

Zachariah Branch

Zachariah Branch of USC

The USC receiver displayed explosiveness and undeniable speed. While Zachariah Branch's 25-yard receiving touchdown and the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration were impressive, he blew minds with his electrifying 96-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter. He proved to be a game-changing asset for the team, along with Caleb Williams.

