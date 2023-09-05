Colin Cowherd recently expressed his elation towards Deion Sanders' impact on the Colorado Buffaloes after their impressive win against the TCU Horned Frogs. Although, Colin's initial respect was shown towards hiring Deion Sanders as the coach, however, he later appreciated the performance of the program.

Colin Cowherd believes Deion Sanders provided the Colorado program with much-needed exposure. However, he was concerned about the team's performance this season due to the enormous influx of players through the transfer portal.

The Podcast host said,

"I thought it was a good hire. But I didn't think they'd be very good this year because I didn't think you could bring in 75% of your program to the transfer portal and be anything other than a bit inefficient and chaotic and mistake prone early."

"I was shocked, how well coached. Deion Sanders obviously can coach, we saw that at Jackson State. But for a first game with a 70 to 75% transfer portal team. This isn't the NFL there's no preseason games. There's no inner squad practices."

To his surprise, Coach Prime led the Buffaloes and displayed remarkable discipline as it has been a challenging feat for coaches like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley, with a high percentage of transfer players.

Deion Sanders indeed defied expectations and demonstrated his coaching prowess in managing a team that had a substantial number of players coming in from the transfer portal.

Colin Cowherd tags Deion Sander's son as a first-round NFL Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sander's son and Colorado's starting quarterback, was lauded by Colin Cowherd for his breathtaking performance against TCU. He instantly compared him to the likes of Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and Cam Rising.

He was so impressed by the performance set forth by the quarterback that he called two NFL executives asking if his feelings were mutual towards Shedeur. Colin Cowherd added,

"Both executives said the same thing. His release, his accuracy, and touch were A plus plus. Deion Sanders' son is a first-round NFL quarterback. I'm almost sure of it."

Colin Cowherd emphasized the qualities of Deion Sanders' son. A prospect with the abilities and poise required to be a first-round NFL Draft pick. He stated that if Shedeur remained on the route he had blazed for himself, he may challenge his father's illustrious reputation.

Colin's analysis addresses the reactions of many analysts who did not believe in Deion Sanders' methods of coaching. No wonder, Deion is filled with a different energy as he starts his journey towards a championship.